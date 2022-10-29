2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Preview- Dreams FC vs Accra Lions

Dreams FC will welcome Accra Lions at the Dawu Theater of Dreams for the matchday four encounter of the Ghana Premier League.

The league resumes after a four-week hiatus caused by an injunction from Ashantigold. The case against the Ghana Premier League was dismissed by an Accra High Court last week allowing the return of the domestic topflight.

The Still Believe lads have had a good start to the season, with two wins and a defeat from three games, just like Accra Lions.

Accra Lions sit sixth on the Ghana Premier League table with a better goal advantage over their opponents.

Heading into Sunday's game, the Accra-based club will be without key players Dominic Nsobila, Hagan Frimpong and Abass Samari. The trio are on international duty with the Black Meteors.

Their absence means Lions will depend on the likes of Mohammed Shawkan, Evans Ampofo and Evans Okyere.

Meanwhile, Dreams will count on the experience of Abdul Aziz Issah and Ali Huzaif.

Last season Dreams beat Accra Lions 3-1 in Dawu while Accra Lions avenged the defeat by winning 1-0 in the return league. The two games are the only times the two sides have met in the Ghanaian topflight.