2022/23 Ghana Premier League resumes today despite new legal threat

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League match week four fixtures will go ahead as scheduled today, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.
The country’s top-flight league had been on a break for three weeks due to a court injunction filed by AshantiGold SC.
The Injunction was dismissed earlier this week at the Human Rights Court to pave way for the resumption of the Ghana Premier League this weekend.
However in a court document sighted by GHANAsoccernet.com on Friday October 28,2022 AshantiGold SC are seeking for another injunction after the initial one was dismissed earlier this week.
GHANAsoccernet.com sources at the Ghana FA indicates that the Ghana Premier League will continue this weekend despite the new development.
Match Week four fixtures
Hearts of Oak vs Bibiani Gold Stars
Tamale City vs RTU
King Faisal vs Asante Kotoko
Legon Cities vs Berekum Chelsea
Nsoatreman vs Karela United
Bechem United vs Kotoku Royals
Medeama vs Aduana Stars