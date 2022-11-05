2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Watch highlights as Tamale City hold Dreams at Dawu

Tamale City held Dreams FC to pick a point at the Theatre of Dreams in this match-day five fixture of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Dreams FC were hoping to return to winning ways after losing to Accra Lions by a lone goal on match day four.

The Still Believe side created many chances in the opening minutes but failed to put it at the back of the net.

Dreams came close to scoring but the Tamale City goalkeeper saved Ali’s strike in the 47th minute.

Tamale City managed to pick another point on match day five.

Watch highlights of the game: