2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Tamale City

Accra Lions will be hoping to make it back-to-back home wins when they host Ghana Premier League newcomers Tamale City in Accra on Friday.

The Accra-based club secured their first win of the campaign after beating Karela United at home last Saturday. Samuel Gyimah and Daniel Awuni scored for Lions to bounce back from their opening day defeat.

Meanwhile, Tamale City FC are yet to get a point in their maiden season in the topflight. The Tamale-based club, who gained promotion via the playoffs, lost their first game to Karela United before succumbing to a 1-0 home defeat to Legon Cities.

Accra Lions will be counting of Malian forward Youssouf Simpara to open his goal scoring account against the newcomers, with key figures Dominic Nsobila and Hagan Frimpong expected to produce top notch performances.

Mohammed Shawkan seems to have replaced Rashid Abubakar who left for Bosnia to join Sarajevo while Kelvin Kyei's position is occupied by Remember Boateng.

Tamale City will be looking for inspiration from the likes of Derrick Gyamfi and Raphael Essien to produce the magic as they chase their first points in the topflight.