GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Preview- Bibiani Gold Stars vs Bechem United

Published on: 24 September 2022
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Preview- Bibiani Gold Stars vs Bechem United
Bibiani Gold Stars players in training (Pic Gold Stars Twitter)

It has been two consecutive defeats for Gold Stars and they want to end that rut on Sunday when they entertain Bechem United at Dun's Park.

The opening day 1-0 defeat to Dreams FC was followed by the same scoreline at debutants Nsoatreman.

A bit of ill-luck for the Miners who had a legitimate goal scored was ruled out for a questionable offside call.

Head Coach Michael Osei wants to avoid early pressure by getting their first points on the board.

Bechem United were impressive last season but have made a slow start this term.

This will be their second match of the season after their Week 2 clash was postponed due to Asante Kotoko’s Africa campaign.

The Hunters suffered defeat in their opener- a 1-0 fall at Great Olympics.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more