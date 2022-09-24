2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Preview- Great Olympics vs King Faisal

Great Olympics host King Faisal at the Accra Sports Stadium in week three fixture of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The 'Oly dade boys' held Hearts of Oak to a 1-1 draw in the match day two at the same venue last weekend.

Coach Yaw Preko has started the season a good note with a win and a draw heading into this game against the Kumasi-based side.

Great Olympics defeated King Faisal 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the last meeting between the two sides last season in the Ghana Premier League.

In the return leg in Kumasi saw the two sides play out a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

King Faisal are winless in their two opening games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Insha Allah boys lost 2-0 against Berekum Chelsea in their opening game at the Nana Agyeman Badu park.

King Faisal lost 3-2 against Aduana Stars at home in matchday two and will be going for a first win of the season in this fixture.