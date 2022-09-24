2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Preview - Karela United vs. Dreams FC

Karela United FC will be at the comfort at their home to entertain in-form Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League matchday three encounter at the CAM Park in Nzema-Aiyinase this Sunday.

Karela after claiming a narrow victory over newcomers Tamale City in the opening day of the campaign were handed a defeat last week and would be hoping to make amends.

The Pride and Passion side were beaten 2-1 by Accra Lions, they ought to return to winning ways on this Sunday's fixture.

Karela have been in decent form recently in the league having lost just once in their last eight matches where they have four victories and three draws in the process.

They are also unbeaten in their last 18 home games in the Ghanaian top-flight and are keen on protecting the record against Dreams.

Dreams are travelling to Nzema-Aiyinase for this fixture in high spirits as they have 100 percent record since the start of the season with back-to-back wins.

They stunned Bibiani Goldstars FC in matchday one with by pipping them 1-0 and also claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Kotoku Royals last week at home.

Ignatius Osei-Fosu's team are undefeated in their last seven matches in the Ghana Premier League, winning all of the last five matches in the process.

However, they will need to defy the odds to see off Karela at the CAM Park, a venue where they have suffered defeats in all of their last three visits.

The 'Still Believe' outfit have not lost in their last three outings in the league and will require another outstanding performance to keep that run intact.

Goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey was adjudged man of the match in their away win against Goldstars in Bibiani. He needs to produce same performance to able to claim at a least a point for Dreams.