2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 3: Match Preview – Kotoku Royals vs Nsoatreman FC

Kotoku Royals and Nsoatreman will meet in Cape Coast on Sunday afternoon, with both sides looking for their second win of the season.

On the first weekend of the season, Kotoku Royals earned a hard-fought victory over Accra Lions.

As a result, they went to Dreams with high hopes of picking up another three points, but the Dawu club proved too strong for Kotoku.

Dreams won 1-0, handing Kotoku their first defeat in the top flight, and their goal this weekend is to rebound against Nsoatreman.

Nsoatreman have a perfect record so far. They have only played one match, which they won at home against Bibiani Gold Stars thanks to a penalty in the second half.

This is their first away trip, and despite the fact that teams in this division typically struggle away from home, Nsoatreman appear to be confident.

The game is being played in Cape Coast, which serves as a neutral venue for both teams. Kotoku chose the Cape Coast Stadium because their home stadium in Oda is not yet ready to host top-flight games.