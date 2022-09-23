2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Preview- RTU vs Legon Cities

Real Tamale United attempt to record their first win of the season when they host Legon Cities on Sunday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

The Pride of the North came close to nicking it last week at Medeama when they rallied to take a 2-1 lead but the hosts fought back to seal a 3-2 victory.

Hard luck to Coach Mallam Nuhu and his boys.

In their opening match of the season, RTU drew 0-0 with Samartex at home.

They will be relying on Issah Kuka, who scored two goals against Medeama, to inspire them to victory.

RTU’s squad has been boosted by the return of Mo Sadat and that should make them stronger side.

For the second week running, Legon Cities will be playing a team in Northern Regional capital after beating Tamale City 1-0.

In between that, the Royals signed Ibrahim Sung on a free transfer and Ebenezer Armegah on a two-year deal from Remar Ghana Soccer Academy.