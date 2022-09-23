2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Report- Accra Lions 1-0 Tamale City

Dominic Nsobila's first half strike gave Accra Lions victory at home against a stubborn Tamale City FC.

The hosts after an early dominance broke the deadlock just ten minutes into the game when the captain met a poorly cleared ball to volley home for Accra Lions.

Accra Lions came close few minutes later through Malian forward Youssouf Simpara, before Daniel Awuni slipped after a through ball from Hagan Frimpong.

Simpara then met a cross from Baba Apiiga but it was not strong enough to trouble the Tamale City goalkeeper.

Tamale City recovered from their slow start and nearly got the equalizer after Jacob Mensah slipped to hand the ball to the striker but goalkeeper Andrews Owusu was equal to the task.

Just before the stroke of half time, Tamale City had the ball at the back of the net but the referee whistled for offside.

The visitors returned from the break determined to get something out of the game, forcing Accra Lions into a couple of mistakes.

However, second half substitute, Fredrick Akatu had a golden opportunity to give Accra Lions a two-goal cushion but missed the one-v-one against Tamale City goalie.

Tamale City forced Accra Lions into desperate defending in the dying minutes as the hosts have goalkeeper Andrews Owusu to thank for all three points.