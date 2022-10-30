2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Preview - FC Samartex vs. Great Olympics

FC Samartex will play in front of home fans for the first time after gaining promotion to the Ghana Premier League when they take on Great Olympics on Monday.

The Timber Boys adopted the Akoon Park in Tarkwa for their first home league match since the Nsekyire Sports Arena had not gotten approval for top-flight football.

With their first league match on home soil, Samartex will aim for a positive start by recording their first ever win the Ghana premiership since joining.

Samartex have not tasted a league defeat neither do they have recorded a win after three games with all of them ending in stalemates.

The Timber Boys have a full squad available for Monday's fixture with likes of Emmanuel Keyekeh, Ibrahim Larry Sumaila, Abubakar Seidu and Richard Baidoo all expected to make their home debuts.

Olympics are travelling to Samreboi for the matchday four encounter in higher spirits and motivation as they remain undefeated after three rounds of matches.

The Dade Boys earned victories against Bechem United and King Faisal Babes and drew with Hearts of Oak in the crucial Mantse Derby.

Olympics are also on a five-match unbeaten stretching from the latter stages of last season with three wins and two draws in the process.

Yaw Preko won't be having key player Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye available to face Samartex due to his involvement in the Ghana U23 qualifier against Mozambique.

However, Preko has almost a full house present for selection for Monday's game against the newly-promoted side.