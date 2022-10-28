2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Preview- Hearts of Oak vs Bibiani Gold Stars

Hearts of Oak will be chasing their first win of the season under new coach Slavko Matic when they host Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium in match week four.

The Phobians started the season slowly with two draws and a defeat, leading to the sacking of Coach Samuel Boadu.

Hearts of Oak lost to Aduana Stars away and picked a point against Great Olympics and arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

The Ghanaian giants are looking to turn around their season after a turbulent time seeing them crush out of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Hearts of Oak will have to respond with a good performance to appease their supporters in this fixture.

Hearts of Oak defeated Bibiani Gold Stars last season both home and away by a one goal margin.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be hosting King Faisal in the Kumasi derby.

The Insha Allah boys are without a win this season as they come up against their regional rivals in the derby.

Asante Kotoko have recorded four points out of six points in their first two opening games.

Both sides managed to pick a win in their meeting in the 2021/22 season. King Faisal won the first leg 3-2 before Asante Kotoko responded with a slim win in the second round to win the derby.

Elsewhere, Medeama SC will play away to Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.

The Mauve and Yellow have been in fantastic form in their opening games under Coach David Duncan.

Medeama faces a tricky tie against The Ogya lads in this fixture and are undefeated this season.