2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 4: Match Preview – Tamale City vs Real Tamale United

The first Ghana Premier League match between the two Northern Region rivals promises to be intriguing, with both teams vying for victory and bragging rights.

Real Tamale United (RTU) and Tamale City have previously faced off on numerous occasions, but this will be their first encounter at the highest level of Ghana football.

Real Tamale United are well-known and have competed in the league for a number of seasons, as opposed to Tamale City, who earned a historic promotion earlier this season via playoffs following AshantiGold's demotion due to match-fixing.

Tamale City and Real Tamale United have both been terrible so far, lagging in the bottom three. Both teams have yet to win this year, and after three games, RTU have one point while Tamale City have none.

As a result, both teams will approach Monday's game with seriousness in an effort to earn their first three points of the season.

Due to their league experience, RTU are favourites for this contest, but it's anticipated to be a close game.