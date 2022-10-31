2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Report - FC Samartex 0-0 Great Olympics

FC Samartex were unable to make use of the home crowd behind them in their first match at the Nsekyire Sports Arena when they drew with Great Olympics on Monday afternoon.

The Timber Boys recorded their consecutive draw they were held to a goalless stalemate by the Dade Boys in the matchday four fixture.

It was the first game when Annor Walker was at the dugout to steer affairs for Samartex to face Olympics since switching camp to the former.

Walker handed home debuts to Emmanuel Keyekeh, James Serwonu, Abubakar Seidu and Gabriel Bonnah who played in front of home fans for the first time.

Yaw Preko on the other hand made a couple changes in his Olympics starting with likes of Rodney Appiah and Emmanuel Mensah getting their first bows in the Blue and White shirt.

Despite having a majority share in terms of the ball possession, the Timber Boys failed to break down a resolute Olympics defence.

The home side kept on pushing for the breakthrough in the second half but still couldn't find the back of the net.

Olympics keep their undefeated start to the season unscathed after earning a point from Samreboi. They have two wins and two draws from four matches so far.