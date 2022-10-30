2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Report- Nsoatreman 3-0 Karela United

18-year-old Stephen Diyou grabbed a brace to help newly-promoted Nsoatreman FC beat Karela United 3-0 on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

Diyou’s first was was registered in the 7th minute to unsettle the visitors.

After half an hour played, Nsoatreman came close to doubling the lead through Yakubu Mohammed whose connection on a pull out by Faycal Traore went agonisingly wide.

Five minutes later, Mohammed got on the scoresheet to double the lead for the home side.

Five minutes into the second half, Walid Neymer produced a long-range effort which was a few inches away from goal.

Diyou added the third on 67 to put the game beyond the reach of their opponents for his personal second.