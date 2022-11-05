2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 5: Match Preview – Kotoku Royals vs Hearts of Oak

Slavko Matic got off to a winning start as Hearts of Oak coach last weekend, and he'll be looking for another one when the Phobians face Kotoku Royals on Saturday.

Hearts of Oak rallied from behind to defeat Bibiani GoldStars for their first victory of the season, and they are expected to defeat Kotoku Royals in Cape Coast.

The Phobians haven't been at their best so far this season. They had to dig deep to beat GoldStars last week, but their experience in the top flight makes them favourites for this one. Only sworn rivals Kotoko have a better record.

In comparison to Kotoku Royals, this is their first season in the league. Last season, they were promoted after finishing first in Division One League Zone III. They are still adjusting to their new surroundings in the Ghana Premier League.

They have one win, one draw, and two losses in four matches. Their slow start can be attributed to the fact that they do not play on their home turf. They play their games in Cape Coast, which is about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from the team's base in Akim Oda.

Hearts of Oak are unbeaten in the league and have won their last two games in all competitions, while Royals have suffered two defeats and a draw in their last three games.

Hearts of Oak have more experience and are more familiar with the Cape Coast surroundings than Kotoku Royals. The Cape Coast Stadium serves as the Phobians' second home, as they frequently play their games there when Accra Sports Stadium is unavailable. They obviously have the advantage, but it's only fair that they respect their opponents, who can surprise them on a good day.