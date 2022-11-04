2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Report- Dreams 0-0 Tamale City

Tamale City held Dreams FC to pick a point at the Theatre of Dreams in this match day five fixture of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Dreams FC were hoping to return to winning ways after losing to Accra Lions by a lone goal on match day four.

The Still Believe side created a lot of chances in the opening minutes but failed to put it at the back of the net.

Dreams came close to scoring but Ali’s strike was saved by the Tamale City goalkeeper in the 47th minute.

Tamale City managed to pick another point on match day five.

Dreams FC is currently placed seventh on the league table with seven points after the draw.

Tamale City has two points after match day five.