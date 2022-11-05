2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 5: Match Report - Kotoku Royals 0-1 Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak won their second game of the season on Saturday, defeating Kotoku Royals by a single goal at Cape Coast Stadium.

Slavko Matic men's team came into the game full of confidence after ending their winless streak last weekend with a comeback win against Bibiani GoldStars in Accra, and they added another win to move into the top half of the table.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was the hero, scoring the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 31st minute.

The attacker has established himself as one of Ghana's best penalty-takers, so it was no surprise that he chose to take this one after being fouled by Royals goalkeeper Clinton Quaye.

Barnieh, a member of Ghana's preliminary squad of 55 players for the World Cup in Qatar, converted expertly to secure three points for the Phobians.

The victory is also the second in two games for new coach Matic, who was appointed after Samuel Boadu was fired due to the club's poor start.

Matic has begun to produce good results, and fans will be hoping that he continues to do so as they aim for their second league title in three seasons.

Following the latest defeat, Kotoku Royals are likely to end the weekend in the relegation zone, extending their winless streak to four games.