2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Hearts of Oak

Surprise leaders Accra Lions FC host Hearts of Oak on Thursday, 17 November 2022, in a clash will test their resolve.

Lions are on a five-match winning streak after last Sunday’s 1-0 win at Bechem United.

James Francis’ side also hold a 100% record at win with three straight wins against Karela United, Tamale City and Nsoatreman.

Their goalkeeper Andrews Owusu has kept clean sheets in all four matches he has played in so far.

ALFC are on top of table with 15 points from 18

Hearts of Oak are trying to put the pieces together as they have fluctuated under new coach Slavko Matic.

However. the Phobians are unbeaten in five matches but last Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Karela United at home.

Hearts of Oak will be missing the services of striker Daniel Barnieh who has joined Ghana’s World Cup squad in Abu Dhabi for the 2022 tournament,