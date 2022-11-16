2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview - Dreams FC 1-2 Bechem United

Dreams FC had their poor run in the Ghana Premier League extended after suffering a second home defeat in the season on Wednesday afternoon.

The Still Believe are now winless in their last five league games after losing 2-1 to Bechem United at the 'Theatre of Dreams' Dawu Park.

The narrow victory also ends Bechem's abysmal away as they claim their first three points on the road this campaign.

Dreams assistant coach Wilfred Dormon stood in for Ignatius Osei-Fosu who was absent following his assignment with the Ghana national team at the World Cup.

Dormon effected two changes to the team that lost 2-1 to newly-promoted Nsoatreman FC last weekend with McCarthy Ofori and Wisdom Yevu earning starting places.

Kassim Mingle Ocansey also made only one alteration to the Bechem side that lost narrowly at home to Accra Lions FC on Sunday.

Obuoba Yaw Dasi paved way for the Foster Appiah in the starting lineup.

Dreams opened the scoring of the match through Agyenim Boateng Mensah who scored on the half hour mark with a beautiful strike.

The Hunters drew level six in the 36th minute after captain Kofi Agbesimah converted a penalty kick.

Forward Emmanuel Avornyo scored three minutes before the interval to put Bechem in front which apparently won the game for them.