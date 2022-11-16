2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview - Dreams FC vs. Bechem United

Dreams FC have been in dismal form recently after going four straight matches without a single win in the Ghana Premier League as they head into matchday 7.

Ignatius Osei-Fosu's team since winning back-to-back in the first two games of the campaign, have gone to sleep having picked only a point from their last four matches.

They lock horns with Bechem United at the 'Theatre of Dreams' Dawu Park on Wednesday.

The Still Believe outfit have their mindset on returning to winning ways on home soil after losing to Accra Lions and drawing to Tamale City in the last two games in Dawu.

Bechem are having a patchy season so far after being handed back-to-back defeats following a deserving home victory over Asante Kotoko a fortnight ago.

The Hunters had their unbeaten run at home broken by current leaders Accra Lions FC with a narrow win in Bechem in last round.

Bechem are travelling to Dawu to face Dreams on the back of a poor away form. They have lost all of their last five outings in the premiership.

However, their last visit to the Theatre of Dreams saw them nick a point after holding the hosts to a goalless stalemate.