2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview- Great Olympics vs RTU

Accra Great Olympics will welcome in-form Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday for matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Dade Boys suffered their first defeat of the campaign over the weekend to regional rivals Legon Cities. They were beaten 2-0 at the El Wak Park.

Meanwhile, the Northern Blues have been on a two-game winning streak, including travelling to Berekum to beat Chelsea 2-0 at the Holden City Park.

Great Olympics have a hundred percent home win record this season and are yet to conceded at the Accra Sports Stadium. Olympics won all home games by 1-0 and have a decent away record till they lost to Legon Cities.

The Dade Boys will be counting on the experience of Samuel Ashie Quaye, Abdul Razak and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.

Real Tamale United's last two wins are the only victories they have chalked so far this season and will need something special to extend it to three game in Accra.