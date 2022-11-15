2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview - Kotoku Royals vs. FC Samartex

Matchday seven of the Ghana Premier League will see two newcomers face each other at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Kotoku Royals FC will be welcoming FC Samartex in the midweek fixture as they hope to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

Royals, since their first day victory over Accra Lions FC are yet to record another victory having gone five games on the trot without a win.

Three defeats and one draw in the last five fixtures see the Akyem Royals only a point above the relegation zone and are really keen on beating Samartex.

Royals are going into Wednesday's the game on the back of a 2-1 loss to King Faisal Babes in Kumasi over the last weekend.

Samartex remain winless after six matches since securing promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight with four draws and two losses as they they travel to Cape Coast.

The Timber Boys after drawing all of their first four games of the campaign, they have lost the last two in a row and will seek for their first win against Royals.

Annor Walker's team suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss to Bibiani Goldstars FC on home soil at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena last Sunday.

Samartex would want to quickly put aside the embarrassing home defeat to register their first win of the season on Wednesday.