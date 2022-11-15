2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview - Nsoatreman FC vs Real Tamale United 

Newly promoted side Nsoatreman FC continue with their fine run of form this season as they host Real Tamale United in week seven fixture of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Nsoatreman defeated Dreams FC 3-1 at home to move into six position on the league table with 10 points.

The team has so far recorded three wins, one draw and two defeats in the ongoing campaign (W3 D1 L2).

Nsoatreman can improve their standings on the league table in mid-week when they host Tamale City.

They have won all their three home games this season in the Ghana Premier League.

Tamale City have been poor in their away form this season with just one draw in their last three outings.