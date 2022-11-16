2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 7: Match Report – Aduana Stars 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

Aduana Stars are back on track after a hard-fought win over Berekum Chelsea in Dormaa on Wednesday.

Aduana came into the game having suffered their first defeat, falling to Real Tamale United by a solitary goal.

They had lost the top spot as a result of the defeat, and they were determined to reclaim it by beating Chelsea, which they did.

Forward Bright Adjei was the standout performer, scoring a brace to propel Aduana Stars to victory and back to the top of the table, albeit temporarily because Accra Lions play Hearts of Oak on Thursday.

Adjei scored in both halves to secure a 2-1 victory, with Afriye Mezack scoring for Chelsea.

Aduana are back on top, but a win for Accra Lions on Thursday will return the Ogya Club to second place.

Berekum Chelsea have dropped to 10th place after their second defeat of the season.