2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 8: Match Preview – Bechem United vs Nsoatreman FC

Bechem United will play Nsoatreman FC at Nana Gyeabour Park on Sunday, hoping to make it two wins in a row before the World Cup break.

The Hunters beat Dreams FC 2-1 in midweek and will consider themselves favourites against Nsoatreman.

The win over Dreams ended a run of bad luck. Many expected Bechem to build on their win over Kotoko, which ended the unbeaten run of the defending champions, but instead, they suffered two defeats in a row, dropping to the bottom half of the table.

Their inconsistency has been evident, and they will look to put it behind them against Nsoatreman.

Nsoatreman are currently exceeding expectations. They are the only newly promoted side that are doing great things and will head into the clash fifth on the table.

With a win, Nsoatreman will overtake Kotoko and remain ahead of Hearts of Oak.