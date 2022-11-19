2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Preview- Hearts of Oak vs Dreams FC

Hearts of Oak renew their rivalry against Dreams FC in match week 8 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians will be hoping to continue with their impressive run under Coach Slavko Matic when they host the Still Believe side on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak managed to beat league leaders Accra Lions 3-1 in mid-week despite having to play most part of the game with 10-men following a red card to Gladson Awako.

Awako will miss the game against Dreams FC on Sunday due to suspension.

In the last four games Hearts of Oak have won three and drawn one (W3 D1 L0) under Coach Slavko Matic.

The Serbian coach continues with his unbeaten run for the club since taking over from Samuel Boadu.

Hearts of Oak will be eyeing a place on the top spot this Sunday against Dreams FC.

Dreams FC will be hoping to return to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat at home to Bechem United in mid-week.

The Dawu-based club are in a poor run of form with just one draw, four defeats in their last five games.

The team will also be without Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu who is currently on attachment with the Black Stars team in Qatar.