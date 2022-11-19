2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Preview- King Faisal vs Accra Lions

King Faisal will be hoping to stretch their winning streak to three games when they host second place Accra Lions in Kumasi on Sunday.

The Kumasi-based club head into Sunday's game after an impressive away win at Karela United. King Faisal had beaten Kotoku Royals a week ago to record their first win of the campaign following a terrible start to the campaign.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions' five-game winning streak was halted by Hearts of Oak in midweek after a 3-1 defeat to the Phobians.

However, Accra Lions have a good record against King Faisal, having beaten Alhaji Grusah's boys in Kumasi last season.

King Faisal have experience handlers in former Inter Allies coach Jimmy Cobblah, who is assisted by Godwin Ablordey, a former Asante Kotoko captain.

The team has also been boosted by the signing of ex-Bechem United striker Agbednego Tetteh.

But the boys from Accra are a very well-oiled side, having shown consistency this season. Lions have lost only one game on the road this season.

The attacking trio of Hagan Frimpong, Fredrick Asante and Daniel Awuni seem to work well for coach James Francis.

The game will be a test of how Accra Lions bounces back from their defeat to Hearts while King Faisal show their form is no fluke.