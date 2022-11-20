2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 8: Match Report - Bechem United 3-0 Nsoatreman FC

Bechem United thrashed Nsoatreman at home for their second straight win before the World Cup break.

The Hunters won convincingly thanks to a first-half sensational display, and they will be pleased because the win moves them closer to the top four.

Cephas Mantey scored three goals in the first 15 minutes of the game. It took him three minutes to open the scoring and another minute to make it two.

Mantey added to the lead in the 15th minute with his third goal as Bechem United completely destroyed Nsoatreman.

Nsoatreman never recovered from the poor performance in the first 15 minutes, failing to even score a consolation goal.

Nsoatreman have dropped to sixth place, while Bechem have risen to eighth in the league after matchday 8.