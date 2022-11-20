GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 8: Match Report – Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Great Olympics

Published on: 20 November 2022
2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 8: Match Report – Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Great Olympics

Berekum Chelsea ended their winless streak against Great Olympics, as the Blues earned a hard-fought victory on Sunday in Dormaa.

Afriyie Mezack, 19, scored the game's lone goal, beating the opposition goalkeeper with a superb effort.

Chelsea came into the game having not won in their previous four games and were obviously under pressure to change that.

They were the better team in the first half, and the youngster gave them the lead in the 32nd minute.

Olympics struggled to produce their best football, with Chelsea securing their first three points since September 26.

Olympics remain fourth after failing to capitalise on the points dropped by the teams ahead of them.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in the top half of the table following the win.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more