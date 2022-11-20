2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Report-  Hearts of Oak 2-2 Dreams FC

Benjamin Yorke scored late in the game to secure a point for Hearts of Oak against Dreams in match week eight of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians were hoping to make it four out of four wins under coach Slavko Matic.

Dreams FC opened the scoring in the 14th minute through David Van dijk.

The Still Believe went in to the halftime break leading the tie 1-0.

After recess David Van dijk increased the lead for Dreams FC with his second goal of the game.

The homesters finally pulled one back after the visitors scored into their own net following a constant pressure from the home side.

Benjamin Yorke scored for the second game running with a thunderbolt to see Hearts of Oak get the equalizer against Dreams FC.

Hearts of Oak failed to make it into the four as they currently sit 5th on the table with 13 points whiles Dreams FC remains in the danger zone.