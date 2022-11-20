2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Report- King Faisal 2-1 Accra Lions

King Faisal made it three wins on a row after a hard-fought win against Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Goals from Solomon Adom and Abednego Tetteh ensured the hosts secured all three points in Kumasi. Fredrick Asante pulled one back for Accra Lions in the second half.

Both sides wasted no time in chasing the leading following an end-to-end display from the two teams.

However, midway through the half, the hosts broke the deadlock after Solomon Adom rose high to connect a pass from Godfred Asiamah.

Lions began to chase an equalizer with ten minutes to half but King Faisal were resolute in defence stopping the attack of the visitors.

After the break, former Hearts of Oak striker Abednego Tetteh doubled King Faisal's lead after firing home from an Adom pass.

The 2016 FA Cup winner with Bechem United nearly made it three on the hour mark but the Accra-based side defended well.

With 20 minutes left, Accra Lion pulled one back through forward Fredrick Asante.

Shawkan Mohammed nearly grabbed the equalizer for Accra Lions after connecting to a David Oduro cross but the King Faisal goalie was equal to the task.

It is the third win on a row for King Faisal while Accra Lions suffered their third defeat of the campaign.