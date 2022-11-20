2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Report- Legon Cities 0-1 Gold Stars

Legon Cities were handed a shock 1-0 defeat at El Wak by Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday, 20 November 2022, in the Ghana Premier League.

An early goal just after the half-hour mark was all the visitors needed to steal the points.

Michael Enu’s clinical finish punished Maxwell Konadu’s side who made a bright start to the game.

Before that, Alex Aso failed to give Legon Cities the lead after shooting straight into the hands of Joseph Baah, the Gold Stars goalkeeper.

Two minutes into the break, Aso smashed the crossbar with a magnificent strike from cross range.