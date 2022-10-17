2022 Ballon d'Or: Senegal star Sadio Mane ranked second best in the world

Senegal star Sadio Mane came in second place in the 66th edition of the Ballon d'Or, trailing only winner Karim Benzema.

Mane had another productive season with Liverpool, finishing as Premier League runners-up and Champions League finalists in what proved to be his final season at Anfield.

Mane also lifted the Africa Cup of Nations at the beginning of the year, and was adjudged African best player in July.

Ranked at the 2nd place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or Sadio Mané@FCBayern#ballondor pic.twitter.com/rSbeRA1ClX — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

He joined Bayern Munich in the summer after finishing the previous season with 23 goals and five assists in all competitions.

In addition to finishing second, Mane received the Socrates award on the night for his outstanding humanitarian work off the field.

The former Liverpool star he has become synonymous with incredible charitable work in Senegal.