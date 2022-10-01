2022 CHAN Draw: Black Galaxies to know off group opponents today

Ghana's Black Galaxies will know off their group opponents today when the draw for the 2022 African Nations Championship is held.

The Black Galaxies eliminated Benin and Nigeria to book a spot in next year's tournament after missing the last three editions.

The live draw will be held at The Opera House, the beautiful architectural building in Algeria's capital Algiers,

For the first time, 18 countries will participate in the event - an increase from 16 teams.

Ghana has been placed in Pot 4 for the draw.

The #TotalEnergiesCHAN2022 pots. 🔢 3⃣ Pots. 5⃣ Groups. 1⃣8⃣ Teams. What are your predictions for the groups? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hcyJZmIeyU — CAF (@CAF_Online) September 30, 2022

The participating countries are: Algeria (host country), Morocco, Libya, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Niger, Ghana, Cameroon, Congo, DR Congo, Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Angola and Madagascar.