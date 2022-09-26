2022 World Cup: Andre Ayew confident Ghana will have a successful tournament

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is confident that the Black Stars will have a successful 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars continue their preparations for the tournament, with an international friendly against Nicaragua on Tuesday.

They were defeated 3-0 by Brazil, causing many to question the team's readiness less than two months to the start of the World Cup.

“Everything is in place for us to have a successful World Cup. We must have the best preparation possible but, most importantly, all of your players must be fit at that time,” Ayew told Al Jazeera.

The Black Stars attacker continued, “We played Brazil, we’ll play Nicaragua and Switzerland before the World Cup. They are all big games that will be tough even though they are friendlies.”

“These matches are beneficial because we put ourselves to the test and come back as a team to maintain bonding and unity. Normally, we have two to three weeks before the World Cup, but this time we only have about nine days. It’s not ideal but we have to adapt.”

Black Stars' first game is against former European champions Portugal. Following that, they will face South Korea and then Uruguay to wrap up the group stage.

Ghana’s group is seen as the Group of Death with the Black Stars not tipped to qualify.