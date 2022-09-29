2022 World Cup: Andre Ayew predicts successful tournament for Ghana

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has admitted that the Black Stars are not among the favourites for the World Cup, but he remains optimistic about their chances.

Black Stars are in a tough group with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea, and the four-time African champions have been written off due to their recent form.

Black Stars have only won two games since Otto Addo took over, against Madagascar and Nicaragua.

Brazil and Japan thrashed Black Stars, while they drew with the Central African Republic and Chile.

"We have a chance, nobody sees us as favourites which are expected," Aljazeera quoted Ayew as saying.

"So, we’re not going into any of the matches as favourites but we’re there to fight and make an impact

"No doubt it will be a very difficult group for every team and all we have to do is to be ready, focused, determined, full squad and have a bit of luck

"If we have our full squad, we can seriously disrupt a lot of teams. I am not concerned because I know what Ghana is capable of."