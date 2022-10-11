2022 World Cup: Andre Ayew receives massive backing to play key role for Ghana

Former Ghana Football Association chairman Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has slammed critics of Andre Ayew and urged the Black Stars captain to play a key role at the 2022 World Cup.

Tamakloe, a respected football administrator, believes those calling for Andre Ayew's benching are completely incorrect, saying that the Al Sadd man has always proven to be an important member of the team and that he expects the former Swansea man to produce inspirational displays in Qatar.

“It is totally wrong to bench the captain of the Black Stars. Totally wrong. Dede (Ayew) is a very good footballer and has done enough for the team. I think we rather have to encourage him and let him play a key part in Qatar," the Hearts of Oak board member said on Angel FM.

The 32-year-old is one of the few survivors from Ghana's last World Cup appearance in 2014, and it's only fitting that he leads the team into this tournament.

Years of sacrifice and delivering when the stakes are high have earned him the leadership role and starting berth.

With 109 appearances, he recently tied Asamoah Gyan's record as Ghana's most-capped player. Next month, Ayew will be the rightful owner of the record.

The former West Ham man is fired up for his third World Cup, having excelled in his previous appearances.

Andre Ayew was a key member of the 2010 squad that reached the quarter-finals and scored two good goals in Brazil in 2014 despite a group stage exit.

Black Stars are in a difficult group with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay, and the four-time African champions have been written off by many, but Andre Ayew has complete faith in the team.

The World Cup will begin on November 20, with the Black Stars playing their first match against Portugal on November 24.