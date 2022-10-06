2022 World Cup: Asamoah Gyan speaks on Ghana's chances in Group H 

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is optimistic the Black Stars can qualify out of their World Cup group with ease.

The Black Stars are in Group H of the tournament alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The four-time African champions find themselves in a very tough group with many fans tipping the Black Stars to exit the competition after the draw.

Asamoah Gyan is confident the Black Stars have what it takes to progress to the round of 16 as underdogs.

"We can qualify from our group with ease," he told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

"In 2006, we were the underdogs and coming up against the Czech Republic and Italy, they did not give us the chance but we went there and we performed.

"In 2010, the same things happened. We went there and lift the flag of Ghana high by playing in the quarterfinals which was an improvement.

"Before you can win the World Cup, you need to qualify from your group which is possible so I believe that these players can do that.

"The players must believe that they can do it and that it is possible," he added.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars in their last Mundial participation in Brazil failed to progress from the group phase.