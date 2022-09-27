2022 World Cup: Black Stars boss Otto Addo to decide on 90% of squad after Nicaragua friendly

Black Stars coach Otto Addo will decide on his squad for the 2022 World Cup after Tuesday's friendly against Nicaragua.

Addo named 29 players for this month's pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Benjamin Tetteh was unable to show up due to injury, and Thomas Partey, who accepted the invitation, had to leave camp early due to a suspected knee injury.

Chris Hughton, a member of the technical team, said that these friendlies will be used to assess the players, and Ghanasoccernet understands that coach Addo has a good idea of which players he needs in Qatar.

Addo is expected to name his squad in early November, and he has 90% of the names already written down. He wants the remaining 10%, and Tuesday's friendly will be crucial.

Addo was dissatisfied with the Black Stars' performance against five-time world champions Brazil last Friday. Ghana were defeated 3-0 in Le Havre.

He wasn't impressed with the overall performance, but he did notice some individuals who performed well. They will almost certainly make the final cut.

Those who did not impress will have another chance against Nicaragua, with Addo keeping a close eye on things.

Ghana will play another friendly against Switzerland on November 17. Addo would most likely have finalized his squad by then, as the Black Stars will play their first World Cup match against Portugal a week later.

Following Portugal on November 24, Ghana will play South Korea and Uruguay in the remaining group stage games.