2022 World Cup: Black Stars coach Otto Addo gets backing from Yaw Preko

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has backed Otto Addo to solve the Black Stars' current problems ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Addo is under fire after underwhelming performances in recent pre-World Cup friendlies, with some calling for his dismissal before the tournament in Qatar.

Ghana were humiliated 3-0 by World Cup favourites Brazil, and they failed to impress when they faced 139th-ranked Nicaragua, winning 1-0.

Black Stars are in a difficult group with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay, and there are serious doubts about the team's ability to advance under Addo's leadership.

But Preko, the head of Great Olympics, has faith in the Borussia Dortmund trainer scout, who masterminded the memorable victory over Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs in March.

“If you do changes at this time then you will mess up,” he told Asempa FM.

“It’s just 46 days to the World Cup and making any change now will be a problem. Otto Addo can get people to beef up the technical team if he requests it. The technical team is capable of fixing the problems”