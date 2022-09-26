2022 World Cup: Blow for Ghana’s group opponent Uruguay as defender Araujo set to miss tournament

Ghana’s 2022 World Cup group opponent Uruguay have suffered an injury blow as Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo is in danger of missing the tournament in Qatar.

Araujo is set to miss the World Cup after his club, Barcelona, said on Monday he would undergo surgery on a torn thigh muscle

The centre-back is likely to be sidelined for between two and three months, according to reports in Spain. That would probably rule him out of the tournament in Qatar, which starts on November 20.

The Uruguayan sustained the injury in the first minute of a friendly with his country last week against Iran he has opted for surgery as opposed to more conservative treatment.

Araujo is an important player for Uruguay, who are in the same group as Ghana, Portugal, and South Korea.

Ghana and Uruguay will clash on December 2, in what promises to be an intriguing encounter as Black Stars will be seeking revenge for 2010 cruel quarter-final defeat.