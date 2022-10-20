2022 World Cup: Check out all the complete fixtures, kick off times for the Group stage matches 

With just over a month to the kick off for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar, Ghana's biggest football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the full fixture list for the group stage.

1st day Sunday November 20 (1:00 p.m.) Qatar - Ecuador (Gr A), at the Al-Bayt Stadium (in Al-Khor)

Monday 21 November

(7h00) Senegal - Netherlands (Gr A), at the Al-Thumama Stadium (in Doha) (10:00) England - Iran (Gr B), at the Khalifa International Stadium (in Doha) (4:00 p.m.) United States - Wales (Gr B), at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (in Al-Rayyan)

Tuesday 22 November

(7h00) Argentina - Saudi Arabia (Gr C), at the Lusail Stadium (in Lusail) (10:00) Denmark - Tunisia (Gr D), at the Education City Stadium (in Doha) (1:00 p.m.) Mexico - Poland (Gr C), at 974 Stadium (in Doha) (4:00 p.m.) France - Australia (Gr D), at the Al-Janoub Stadium (in Al-Wakrah)

Wednesday 23 November

(7h00) Morocco - Croatia (Gr F), at the Al-Bayt Stadium (in Al-Khor) (10:00) Germany - Japan (Gr E), at the Khalifa International Stadium (in Doha) (1:00 p.m.) Spain - Costa Rica (Gr E), at the Al-Thumama Stadium (in Doha) (4:00 p.m.) Belgium - Canada (Gr F), at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (in Al-Rayyan)

Thursday 24 November (7h00) Switzerland - Cameroon (Gr G), at the Al-Janoub Stadium (in Al-Wakrah)

10h00) Uruguay - South Korea (Gr H), at the Education City Stadium (in Doha) (1:00 p.m.) Portugal - Ghana (Gr H), at 974 Stadium (in Doha) (4:00 p.m.) Brazil - Serbia (Gr G), at the Lusail Stadium (in Lusail)

2nd day

Friday 25 November

(7h00) Wales - Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (in Al-Rayyan) (10:00) Qatar - Senegal, at the Al-Thumama Stadium (in Doha) (1:00 p.m.) Holland - Ecuador, at the Khalifa International Stadium (in Doha) (4:00 p.m.) England - United States, at the Al-Bayt Stadium (in Al-Khor)

Saturday 26 November (7h00) Tunisia - Australia, at the Al-Janoub Stadium (in Al-Wakrah) (10:00) Poland - Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium (in Doha)

(1:00 p.m.) France - Denmark, at the 974 Stadium (in Doha) (4:00 p.m.) Argentina - Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium (in Lusail)

Sunday 27 November

(7h00) Japan - Costa Rica, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (in Al-Rayyan) (10:00) Belgium - Morocco, at the Al-Thumama Stadium (in Doha) (1:00 p.m.) Croatia - Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium (in Doha) (4:00 p.m.) Spain - Germany, at the Al-Bayt Stadium (in Al-Khor)

Monday 28 November

(7h00) Cameroon - Serbia, at the Al-Janoub Stadium (in Al-Wakrah) (10:00) South Korea - Ghana, at Education City Stadium (in Doha) (1:00 p.m.) Brazil - Switzerland, at the 974 Stadium (in Doha)

(4:00 p.m.) Portugal - Uruguay, at the Lusail Stadium (in Lusail) 3rd and last day

Tuesday, November 29 (12:00) Ecuador - Senegal, at the Khalifa International Stadium (in Doha) (12:00) Netherlands - Qatar, at the Al-Bayt Stadium (in Al-Khor) (4:00 p.m.) Iran - United States, at the Al-Thumama Stadium (in Doha) (4:00 p.m.) Wales - England, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (in Al-Rayyan)

Wednesday, November 30

(12h00) Australia - Denmark, at the Al-Janoub Stadium (in Al-Wakrah) (12:00) Tunisia - France, at the Education City Stadium (in Doha) (4:00 p.m.) Poland - Argentina, at 974 Stadium (in Doha) (4:00 p.m.) Saudi Arabia - Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium (in Lusail)

Thursday December 1

(12:00) Canada - Morocco, at the Al-Thumama Stadium (in Doha) (12:00) Croatia - Belgium, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (in Al-Rayyan) (4:00 p.m.) Japan - Spain, at the Khalifa International Stadium (in Doha) (4:00 p.m.) Germany - Costa Rica, at the Al-Bayt Stadium (in Al-Khor)

Friday December 2

(12:00) Ghana - Uruguay, at the Al-Janoub Stadium (in Al-Wakrah) (12:00) South Korea - Portugal, at the Education City Stadium (in Doha) (4:00 p.m.) Serbia - Switzerland, at the 974 Stadium (in Doha) (4:00 p.m.) Cameroon - Brazil, at Lusail Stadium (in Lusail)