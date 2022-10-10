2022 World Cup: Dr Nyaho Tamakloe insists Asamoah Gyan should go to Qatar

Former Ghana Football Association chairman Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has insisted that Asamoah Gyan should be included in Ghana's World Cup squad.

The 36-year-old has availed himself, but there is a big question mark about him because he hasn't been active in over a year.

Gyan is working hard to regain his fitness, but he is running out of time with the World Cup starting next month.

However, the Hearts of Oak board member believes Gyan can offer something special in Qatar in his current state.

“I still insist we take Asamoah Gyan to the World Cup. We could give him 10 to 15 minutes of playing time each time because I think he can change games. He is one person I can trust,” Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe told Angel TV in an interview.

Asamoah, 37, has scored a record 51 goals for Ghana in 109 appearances, which is also a record.

Asamoah is the African player with the most World Cup goals, scoring six times in three tournaments.