2022 World Cup: Ex-Ghana coach CK Akunnor advises Black Stars on seeking revenge against Uruguay

Former Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akunnor has urged the Black Stars not to only seek revenge against Uruguay but focus on qualifying out of their 2022 World Cup group.

Ghana have been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in the tournament.

The West African country renew their rivalry against Uruguay in this year’s competition.

The Black Stars were just a goal away from reaching the semifinal before a Luis Suarez handball and Asamoah Gyan’s missed penalty denied the four-time African champions from making history in the competition.

Akunnor, who was on commentary duties at the game has advised the Black Stars to focus on qualifying.

“I was there my self. I was shocked. I can affirm how he [Asamoah Gyan] feels but we should not look at it in the way of revenge. We are going into a tournament and you need to come out good in the group and move to the next stage. You could win Uruguay and go out.

“All the games are difficult that is why it’s important not to focus on one team,” he stated on Metro Tv’s Good Evening Ghana.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974, face South Korea at Education City Stadium on November 28 and wind up their group matches against Uruguay on December 2 at Al Wakrah Sports Complex.