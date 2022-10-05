2022 World Cup: Former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi discusses the chances of African teams

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president says the performance of African teams at the 2022 World Cup will be determined by their preparations.

The continent will be represented by five countries, including Ghana, in this year's tournament, which will be held in Qatar.

Nyantakyi believes the best-prepared team will make the continent proud.

"It is dependent on the preparations. They will only excel if they prepare well, so it is a good thing that teams are playing friendly matches. Even if the results are not favourable, there is still time to improve before the tournament," he said in an interview posted on Youtube by KINGS TVGH SPORTS.

African pundits are pessimistic about the five, with only Senegal, who will face the Netherlands, Qatar, and Ecuador in Group A, having a realistic chance of progressing to the second round.

Tunisia are in Group D with defending champions France, Denmark and Australia or Peru and Morocco in Group F beside Belgium, Canada and Croatia.

Cameroon is in Group G with Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland, while Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

No African team has ever advanced to the World Cup semi-finals. In previous tournaments, Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana all came close to making history.