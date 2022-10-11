2022 World Cup: Former GFA chief Fred Pappoe says Black Stars can do well in Qatar

Former Ghana Football Association Vice President Fred Pappoe believes the Black Stars can perform well at the World Cup in Qatar, despite admitting that their pre-tournament form has not been stellar.

Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in the group stage in Qatar, and given their recent form, Ghana are the least likely of the four teams in Group H to advance.

In their last four matches, the Black Stars have only won once, losing to Japan and World Cup favourites Brazil heavily.

"Ghana can perform well at the World Cup. It's all about preparations and so far with the friendlies Ghana have played the coaches must be in a position to do a proper evaluation." Pappoe, who contested the 2019 GFA presidential elections, said on Akoma FM.

"It's possible and I'm very hopeful that we can do well, and the coaches should be able to identify areas, where they think, must be strengthened, it could be new call-ups or getting other friendly games to correct the mistakes they have identified. It is not going to be easy, it takes hard work."

"Looking at the precious groups that we progress with ie 2006 and 2010, surely we can repeat the same performance this time by having the right focus, atmosphere, and support from all Ghanaians, I believe we can progress."

Ghana's first match is against Portugal, followed by a match against South Korea before the much-anticipated match against Uruguay.