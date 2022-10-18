2022 World Cup: Former Ghana Sports Minister rallies support for Otto Addo

Former Ghana Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has urged Ghanaians to rally behind Otto Addo ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars will look to make an impression in Qatar later this month.

Otto Addo lost to Brazil as part of the team's preparations but won 1-0 against Nicaragua in September's friendly games.

Ghana will play Switzerland in their final preparatory game before flying to the Gulf country for the global showpiece in November.

"It’s not about Black or White Coach, it’s about capacity. I think Coach Kwesi Appiah with the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was decent, but he showed some weakness. I kept on saying that he needed to be a bit stronger with the squad," Mr Ankrah said on Class FM.

"So far, I think Otto Addo has done well since his appointment and Ghanaians need to give him the support he deserves going into the FIFA World Cup in QATAR 2022."

"Let’s encourage the players and ensure that government does its part, the technical team does same, the Football Association also plays its part and the players must be focused."

"Playing at the World Cup is huge opportunity for every player to prove to the whole world, billions of people will be watching.

"Some of the players, if they perform well that will be the next level of their career, they shouldn’t be focused on appearance fees and want more cash to themselves," he added.

Ghana who have been housed in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.