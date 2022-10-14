2022 World Cup: France star N’Golo Kante set to miss tournament due to hamstring injury

France star N’golo Kante will miss the World Cup due to a hamstring injury sustained in training, which is expected to keep him out for three months.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter described Kante's latest injury setback as "not good news," and it is understood that the 31-year-old midfielder will not be able to play in the tournament for reigning champions France.

Kante has been out since suffering an injury in a Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur on August 14, but he has recently returned to first-team training.

However, the midfielder, whose contract expires in the summer of 2023, suffered a new injury setback in training and will be out for an extended period of time.

Kante was crucial to France's success in 2018, and his absence from this year's competition will be a significant blow.

Kante is not the only France player injured ahead of the tournament with Paul Pogba and defenders Lucas Hernandez, Lucas Digne and Presnel Kimpembe all nursing injuries with a month to go.