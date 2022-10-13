2022 World Cup: Ghana captain Andre Ayew reveals approach for Uruguay clash

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has stated that they will not approach their game against Uruguay in the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals with revenge as the single goal.

The Black Stars will face Uruguay in their final Group H game on November 24, but they will first face Portugal and South Korea during the tournament, which will be hosted by Qatar.

It will be the first meeting between the two teams since the Black Stars were controversially eliminated by Uruguay in South Africa at the 2010 World Cup.

Ayew, who represented Ghana in the 2010 and 2014 World Cup finals, emphasized the importance of winning three points.

“As a team leader, I don’t believe we should view this game as revenge,” Ayew said on Ghana Soccer Net.

“Instead, we must be smart enough to recognise that it is a match we need points from. We just want to win against Uruguay after everything that has been said in the media.

“As a player, if you go into a game with the intent of retaliation, you can make a lot of mistakes and be hyper,” he continued.

“We just need to stay calm, follow the plan, and try to win the game, or do whatever we can to advance to the next stage.”

Ayew, who is on the books of Qatari champions Al Sadd, has played 109 matches for Ghana and scored 23 goals in the process.